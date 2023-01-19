Scattered showers continue until sunrise as the cold front moves across Central Alabama this morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

We will be sunny and breezy this afternoon. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, colder air arrives with a clear sky. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Bundle up!

Friday will be mostly sunny, dry and colder as an area of high pressure briefly moves over the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Weekend Outlook: Unfortunately, more wet weather is expected. Most of Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry, but scattered showers will return late in the day as a coastal low and trough move from Louisiana east toward Florida. It will be chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

The rain will be widespread Saturday night with lows in the 40s. Expect more rain through at least midday Sunday as the coastal low and trough move east. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Next Week Outlook: We will briefly dry out on Monday as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 50s. The forecast models are NOT in agreement with the timing of the weather system, a low and cold front. Right now, plan for rain to return on Tuesday and continue into Tuesday night. Highs will be in the 50s. The rain will end on Wednesday and it will turn colder with highs only around 50. We will dry out with plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday with colder highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.