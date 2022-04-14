It is a mostly cloudy morning as the rain comes to an end. We will become partly cloudy through the morning commute. Temperatures are in the 60s.

The cold front will stall along the coast today, and we will become mostly sunny this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.





Tonight, it will be mostly clear and colder. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Good Friday will mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain will return on Friday night with lows in the 50s.

Easter Weekend Outlook: The old cold front will retreat north as a warm front this weekend. A few upper-level disturbances will move across this front on Saturday and Sunday. This will bring us scattered showers and some storms on Holy Saturday. A few storms could be strong south of I-20 where it will be unstable. Watch out for gusty winds and possibly some hail. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.





If you are headed to Alabama’s “A Day” game at 2:00 PM you will need to plan for some rain with temperatures in the 70s. This also means we could see some showers for the debut of the USFL and the Birmingham Stallions game on Saturday Evening at 6:30 PM.





Unfortunately, it looks like we will have more scattered showers and some storms on Easter Sunday. Sunrise services could see a few showers with more scattered showers and storms during the day. These storms are not expected to be severe, but some could be strong across South Alabama. I’m not expecting it to rain all day. It will be mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Easter Egg hunts might need to be indoors this year.

Next Week Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Monday morning with scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong. Then we will become partly cloudy by the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 70s. High pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday. We will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. It will stay dry on Wednesday with more sunshine and highs warming up into the mid 70s. Forecast models are not in agreement with the weather on Thursday. The GFS brings us rain with a cold front, but the Euro keeps us dry. We will have to watch to see how this evolves as we head into next week. Both models do agree we will be dry on Friday with highs in the 70s.