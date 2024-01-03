Tonight, we will become mostly clear and colder. Lows will range from the middle to upper 20s.

We will dry out on Thursday with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds across Alabama. Expect cool high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Friday will start with sunshine, but it will become mostly cloudy and breezy by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

There will be plenty of rain and wind Friday evening through Saturday morning as an area of low pressure moves across the Northern Gulf Coast. Winds will be around 20-30 mph at times, and we could pick up 0.5″ to 1″ of rain.

Weekend Outlook: The low will move east of Alabama on Saturday morning, but we will have wrap-around clouds and a few showers. It will stay pretty breezy with winds of 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s. We will dry out on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky, and chilly high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

Next Week Outlook: A stronger area of low pressure will move across Alabama NEXT Monday night into Tuesday. Signals are showing that it could bring a round of strong storms with gusty winds (40+ mph) and heavy rain (2″+).

Right now, it looks like the coast has the best chance for strong to severe storms, but this system has a tremendous amount of wind energy so we will continue to monitor how it develops closely in the coming days.