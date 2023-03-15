Tonight, will be clear, still cold and frosty. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of Central Alabama, and a Freeze Warning is in effect for Eastern Alabama, so everyone needs to protect your plants again.

The area of high pressure will build east of Alabama on Thursday. This will shift the winds from the north to the south, and we will start to warm up. It will be a fantastic day with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures around 70°. Rain returns Thursday night ahead of a cold front with lows in the mid 50s.

The cold front will move into Alabama on Friday. We will have heavy rain and a few thunderstorms all day. It will be mild and breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

A few storms could be strong south of Chilton County. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather and a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for South Alabama.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama by Saturday morning, and we will gradually become sunny and breezy as an area of high pressure sits west of us. Expect northerly winds to knock down temperatures again with much cooler high temperatures in the lower 50s, but it will feel like the 40s with the wind. Saturday night will be clear, cold and breezy with a freeze likely. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The area of high pressure will build toward the state on Sunday, so we will stay sunny with more unseasonably cool high temperatures around 50°.