Pleasant weather will be back Friday with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday night high school football games will have great weather. It will be mostly clear with kickoff temperatures in the 70s.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear, cool, and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Weekend Outlook: PTC 16 (Soon-to-be TS or STS Ophelia) will sit off the SE U.S. Coast, and there will also be an upper-level low over the Southern Great Plains States. These systems will make Saturday mostly sunny, warm, and dry. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. The low over the Plains will send more clouds toward Alabama on Sunday, but we will be dry until Sunday night. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

College Football: It will be sunny and hot for the Auburn game at Texas A&M with 11 AM kickoff temps. in the 80s. Samford is at home against Chattanooga with 2 PM kickoff temps. in the upper 80s with plenty of sun. Alabama is home against Ole Miss with 2:30 PM kickoff temps. around 90 with a partly cloudy sky. Lastly, UAB is at Georgia with plenty of clouds and 6:30 PM kickoff temps. in the upper 70s.

Next Week’s Outlook: We start the new work week with a trough sending upper-level waves across the Southeast U.S. This will set off spotty showers and a few storms across Central Alabama Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 80s. We will dry out on Friday with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will stay in the 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Nigel is located in the Central Atlantic. It will quickly move northeast then turn north and gradually weaken across the North Atlantic today through the weekend. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 has been named well off the east coast of Florida. It is expected to get better organized today and become Tropical or Subtropical Storm Ophelia. The forecast has it moving north and making landfall Saturday morning near the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It will then move up the U.S. East Coast and spread heavy rain and winds there all weekend.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the African Coast by Wednesday. Conditions are favorable for slow development and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend in the eastern to central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance of developing.