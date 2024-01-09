This evening will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a few stray showers or snow flurries. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 30s. Winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until Midnight. The wind chill will be in the 30s.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder. The lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph. The wind chill will be in the 20s, so bundle up!

We will dry out on Wednesday and become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. More sunshine is expected on Thursday with warmer highs in the upper 50s.

Another strong area of low pressure and cold front is expected to move across Alabama on Friday. We could see another round of strong gradient winds, heavy rain, and possible strong to severe storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 60s. The rain will end on Friday night with lingering clouds and lows in the 20s.

Weekend Outlook: Much cooler air is forecast to move into Alabama this weekend. Saturday will become mostly sunny, colder, and breezy. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Sunday will stay chilly with some sunshine and highs in the 40s.

Next Week’s Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Monday. There is still A LOT of uncertainty about what type of precipitation we will receive with this system. Right now, we are calling for a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow. At this time, it is too early to make a call on any accumulation, if any. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Monday night will become MUCH COLDER with lows in the teens. An Arctic Blast arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. This will be the coldest air of the season.