Easy forecast for the next few days.



FRIDAY: Morning temperatures will be cool, in the low 40. Afternoon highs reach into the low 60s. We will have a mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon.



SATURDAY: Mostly clear morning with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Afternoon highs around 63°



SUNDAY: Cold start. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs again in the low to mid 60s. sunny sky.



NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Temperatures begin climbing Monday, and by midweek we’re in the low 80s. A strong cold front arrives early Thursday morning and brings the chance of showers and storms. We will wait on issuing a weather aware or weather alert at this time. We want to get a few more details ironed out. For know, be mindful of some active weather and we will start narrowing in on threats as we get closer.