Sunny with more cool temperatures today, but we warm up Tuesday and Wednesday

It is clear and cold morning with some frosty spots as a cold front moves through. Temperatures are in the 30s. Bundle up as you head to work and school.

The cold front will move south today, and we will have an area of high pressure build toward us today. Expect plenty of sunshine with cool high temperatures in the lower 60s.





Tonight, will become partly cloudy as an upper-level wave moves over Alabama. It will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

An area of high pressure will build over us Tuesday and east of us on Wednesday. At the same time, and upper-level wave will move across the Deep South. These features will make it partly cloudy and warmer each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Lows will be in the lower 50s.





Another cold front will move through on Thursday. This one will bring us scattered showers throughout the day. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday will become mostly sunny, breezy, and drier as an area of high pressure moves north of Alabama. We will be chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay north of Alabama this weekend, and that will allow for an upper-level wave to move across the state. This will bring us a few clouds on Saturday making it mostly sunny and breezy. It will be cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of another cold front. Expect a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the lower 60s. The cold front will move into Alabama Sunday night with scattered showers. The rain will continue into Monday.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.



