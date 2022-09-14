It is a clear, cool and comfortable morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s, and you might want a sweater again.

The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. today with more dry air across Alabama. This dry air will start to really heat up with all of the sunshine expected each day. We will have a 30-degree temperature change between the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





Tonight, will be clear and not as cool. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The weather pattern will not change on Thursday and Friday as the ridge of high pressure remains over the Southeast U.S. It will be dry and very warm with low humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the 60s each night.





Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure continues stay parked across the Southeast all weekend. We will become a tad more humid, but it will still be very comfortable. Each day will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. This will make for some great football and tailgating weather!

Tracking the Tropics: The tropical wave (Invest 96L) located less than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is getting better organized as showers and storms increase in coverage. Conditions are only slightly favorable for development, but a little increase in thunderstorm activity could lead to a possible tropical depression during the next couple of days. This system will move to the WNW toward the Leeward Islands by Friday. It will bring some heavy rain and gusty winds to the island chain this weekend. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.