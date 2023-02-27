Tonight: The cold front is moving across Alabama and the will allow for some cooler temps overnight in northwest Alabama. Lows will range between the upper 40s and the low 50s.

Unsettled weather pattern sets up starting Wednesday. There will be 2 distinct rounds of active weather.



First: Wednesday a stalled front will lift north. As it does so storms will begin to pop off near the frontal zone. This will likely occur during the afternoon and north of I-20. The biggest concern Wednesday will be wind and hail. The storm prediction center has outlined central Alabama in the marginal risk threat area. On a scale of 1 to 5, that is a 1.





Second: Thursday will be a particularly warm and muggy day. Winds will be out of the south and you will be able to feel a little stickiness in the atmosphere. There will be a few showers in north Alabama through the morning and afternoon, but the real active weather with some severe weather will be overnight Thursday.



An area of low pressure moves across the Tennessee Valley Thursday night, and a cold front extended from that low will swing through Alabama during the early morning hours Friday morning. Along that front, and preceding that front, there will be a line of strong thunderstorms capable if producing strong winds in excess of 60+, heavy rain, and of course a tornado can’t be ruled out.