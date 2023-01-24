It is a clear, cold and frosty morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!

The weather will change today. A strong cold front will move toward Alabama. Ahead of it we will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will increase to around 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

A warm front will move up from the coast during the evening, and that will raise the dew points also into the 50s. Fortunately, this is not warm enough to make the air unstable across Central Alabama. The most unstable air will stay along and south of U.S. 80 and I-85 in Montgomery where dew points will be in the 60s. At the same time, a very strong low-level jet stream will move in from the southwest as an area of low pressure moves toward Tennessee. This will make it pretty windy ahead of a line of rain and thunderstorms. Wind gusts ahead of the rain/storms could be around 40+ mph. This will be fuel for the storms, and will make for strong wind shear. Some power outages will be possible.

SPC has placed parts of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk, but this area will only have a very low chance to see severe weather. However, south of the viewing area, or across the southern half of Alabama, there is a Level 2/5 and Level 3/5 Risk. This is where the best chance for severe weather will be located with damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

The line of strong storms will move across Central Alabama after midnight and last through sunrise. The main threat will be gusty winds to over 50 mph and brief heavy rain across the Birmingham viewing area.

The bulk of the rain will end in the morning around sunrise, and we will be left with a mostly cloudy afternoon with sprinkles and plenty of wind. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s at midnight, and then we will fall to the 40s by the afternoon. The wind chill will be in the 30s! Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the 30s.

On Thursday, the low will move toward New York and we will have plenty of wrap around clouds all day. It will be cold and breezy with highs in the 40s.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Friday, and we will dry out. We will become mostly sunny. It will stay chilly with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out with some sunshine as the high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will see clouds return during the day ahead of another cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. The cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday, and it will bring us scattered showers during the day with temperatures in the 50s.