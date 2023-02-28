It is a mostly clear to partly cloudy and cool morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

We will have a gorgeous day as the old cold front stalls along the coast. Expect plenty of sunshine with warm high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tonight, clouds will return, and it will be cool with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The old cold front will slowly move back to the north on Wednesday. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe, but the threat is low.

SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be over North Alabama. It will be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

The warm front will continue to move to the north into Tennessee on Thursday. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with just a few showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe as the air becomes unstable late in the day.

SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The threats will be damaging winds, a few tornadoes, hail and heavy rain overnight Thursday into early Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

WEATHER AWARE FRIDAY: A cold front will move through Friday morning. The air will not be as unstable due to the timing of the day, but there will be enough dynamics from a very strong low-level jet stream to keep the storms strong to severe. It is likely a line of strong to severe storms will move into Alabama from the west during the morning commute.

These storms could produce damaging winds around 70 mph, a few tornadoes, hail and heavy rain. SPC has all of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. This is why you need to be Weather AWARE. Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings!

The rain will come to an end by midday Friday, and then we will become mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 70s will occur in the morning and they will fall into the lower 60s during the afternoon. Friday night will become clear and colder with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Saturday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 50s. Sunday will stay sunny, but we will be a little warmer with high temperatures climbing back into the mid 60s.