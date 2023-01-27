Even with the sunshine Saturday, we are already bracing for a messy Sunday. I would go ahead an rethink any and all outdoor plans rom noon Sunday through the evening.



First up, Saturday: It will be another chilly start to the morning, but we will have a nice warm up to around 60 by afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon and no rain.



Sunday, that’s where things get a bit more messy. We will have a cold front swoop down into the deep south and it will pass through Alabama bringing wet weather as early as sunrise for north Alabama. More widespread rain is likely for central Alabama through the afternoon and evening. Although overall rainfall totals will be around 1 inch, there could always be one our two locally heavy pockets of rain that produce more.

The rain should clear by early Monday morning, before the sun rises, so at this time, I will keep Monday a relatively rain-free day without a rain chance on the 7 day forecast.





For next week, it’s the return of the unsettled weather pattern that will prompt more rain Tuesday night and continue, on and off through Groundhog’s day on Thursday. No severe weather is expected at this time, but we could some some flood advisories next week for which we need to play close attention to.