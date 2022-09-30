Hurricane Ian will make another landfall today, this time along the South Carolina coast near Charleston. It could be close to a Category 2 storm. This will spread heavy rain across the Carolinas on Friday and Saturday. It will be breezy across Alabama today through the weekend. The only impact we will have from Ian across Alabama will be some breezy conditions today through the weekend.

It is a clear and cool to chilly morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You might want a jacket or sweater as you head out the door.

Friday will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy as the eastern edge of clouds from Ian move west across the state. It will be breezy and mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.





The weather will be perfect for high school football games this evening with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s.

Tonight, it will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Jacket weather continues across Alabama!

Weekend Outlook: Ian will move well inland across the Carolinas on Saturday and continue to weaken to a remnant low. Saturday will be sunny, dry and breezy across Central Alabama with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Ian moves farther to the northeast on Sunday, but we will have a few wrap around clouds across Alabama making it mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Events: Ian will be far enough away from Alabama that we are not expecting any impacts to the state. This means the weather will be good for all of the local football games (high school and college). Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy with temperatures in the 70s for the events.

Talladega Weekend: The weather will be great for all the races this weekend. It will be sunny, dry, mild and breezy with high temperatures in the 70s each day. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Next Week Outlook: Ian will be long gone, and an area of high pressure will sit north of Alabama over the Ohio Valley. The dry weather pattern will continue across the state. We will be mostly sunny Monday through Thursday. It will be dry with low humidity and daily high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s. A dry cold front will move through on Friday with highs in the 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: There is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. Conditions are favorable for slow development, and a tropical depression could form early next week as the wave moves WNW. The NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.