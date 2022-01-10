Sunny, gorgeous and chilly temperatures to start this new work week

It is a clear and colder morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will build over us today. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be breezy and chilly. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The wind chill will be in the 40s for much of the day with 10-15 mph winds.





Tonight, will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower 20s in the typical colder spots north and east to upper 20s elsewhere. Find ways to stay warm.

The area of high pressure will remain over us on Tuesday. We will be sunny and still chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

The high pressure will move to the east of Alabama on Wednesday, and the winds will shift from the north to the southeast. This will slowly warm up back up. We will become partly cloudy with high temperatures back in the 50s. Thursday will also be a tad warmer with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front will move toward us on Friday. We will be dry, but partly cloudy. The warming trend continues with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through on Saturday. We will have scattered showers starting early in the morning and lasting for much of the day. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the mid 50s. We will dry out on Sunday with the clouds decreasing throughout the day. We will turn colder with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

