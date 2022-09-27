It is a clear and cool to chilly morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You might want a jacket or sweater as you head out the door.

High pressure will be NW of Alabama today, and this will bring in some dry, less humid and sunny weather. It will become breezy today because of a tight pressure gradient between the high pressure over the Plains and Hurricane Ian in the Gulf of Mexico. Expect winds of 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.





Tonight, we will be clear and cool again with some patchy river fog. Lows will range from the 40s to 50s.

Wednesday will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. It will still be breezy, and the humidity levels will be very low. This is a concern for Fire Danger across Central Alabama. The NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for all of the area. Please DO NOT burn anything because the ground is so dry, and a brush fire of wildfire could quickly form. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.





Thursday will become mostly sunny as high clouds from Hurricane Ian move across Alabama. It will be breezy and dry, so the fire danger threat remains high. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s again.

Our weather on Friday will depend on where Ian makes landfall. Right now, the forecast calls for it to move inland near Tampa, Florida and then slowly head north as a trough of low pressure pulls it. There will be some scattered showers over SE and Eastern Alabama late in the day along with a breeze of 15-25 mph. If Ian tracks farther to the west, then we will have a better chance for rain for areas east of I-65. This is something we will keep an eye on. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Ian will move well inland across Georgia on Saturday and continue to weaken to a remnant low. Eastern Alabama, mainly along and east of I-65, will see scattered showers and a breeze during the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s. On Sunday, Ian moves into the Carolinas, but we will have wrap around clouds and a few showers across Central and Eastern Alabama. It will be mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: Category 3 Hurricane Ian will make a brief landfall on Cuba this morning and then emerge in the SE Gulf of Mexico. Once it is back over water, it will continue to intensify into a Category 4 Hurricane with winds around 140+ mph due to the warm water and low wind shear. After that, a trough of low pressure over the eastern U.S. will cause it to turn NNE into Florida. It is forecast to slow down and make landfall near Tampa, FL Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane. It will crawl across Central Florida through Friday with torrential rain, gusty winds and a large storm surge. Ian will pick up speed as it is pulled north on Friday and will move into SE Georgia on Saturday morning as it continues to weaken.

Ian will bring scattered showers with some downpours across eastern Alabama, along and east of I-65, late Friday through Sunday. It will be breezy across the state with winds around 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph close to the AL/GA border. Some minor flooding is possible where persistent rain bands set up.

There is an area of low pressure several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized, but conditions are favorable for development in the next 5 days. It could become a tropical depression soon, but it is expected to weaken later this week as wind shear increases. This will stay out at sea in the Central Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.