It is a clear, cold and frosty morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Grab your coat as you head out the door.

We will have a dry day with plenty of sunshine as a trough of low pressure moves across the state. This will bring a reinforcing blast of colder air into Central Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s.

Tonight, will be clear and cold with another freeze. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s. Protect any outdoor plants and pets!

Expect more sunshine on Friday as an area of high pressure moves across the Deep South. We will be chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

Clouds will increase Friday evening with temps. falling into the 30s for the high school playoff football games. You will need your warm team gear!

Friday night, we will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. This one will be a dry front with a few clouds, so expect it to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We will have chilly highs in the lower 50s. Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving Week Outlook: We will start the week dry with sunshine on Monday and highs in the mid 50s. Some warmer air returns on Tuesday with more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across the coast. We could see a stray shower from this system. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

Models do not agree with the threat for rain and storms from an area of low pressure on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. One model has a lot of rain/storms and the other is dry. Right now, plan for a mostly cloudy day with scattered storms arriving in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong. Highs will be in the 60s. We will have to watch to see how the forecast evolves once we get into early next week. Expect some changes to the forecast! The rain could continue on Friday as the low and front move across Alabama. Temperatures will be falling from the 60s to 50s.