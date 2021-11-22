Sunny, breezy and chilly today. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight

It is a cloudy and chilly morning across central Alabama. The rain is ending as the cold front moves to the coast. It is cool with temperatures in the 50s.

A second cold front will move through today. This will clear out the clouds and rain, and we will become sunny. It will also become breezy with north winds of 15-20 mph. You will want a light jacket today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.





Tonight, will become clear and colder with light winds. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s. A light freeze is expected, so protect plants, pets, and people. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 9 PM until 9 AM Tuesday.





Tuesday will be sunny and chilly as an area of high pressure sits over Alabama. High temperatures will only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The area of high pressure will slide east of Alabama on Wednesday. We will have plenty of sunshine and it will become milder with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will become partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with a few late-day showers. The rain should arrive closer Thursday night. High temperatures will be back in the 60s. Scattered showers with the next cold front will continue Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

The rain clears out on Friday, and we will become mostly sunny, breezy, and colder. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the South this weekend. Saturday will be sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be cold with lows in the 30s. A weak dry cold front will move over northern Alabama on Sunday. This will make it partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the 50s.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.