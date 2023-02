An area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. today. The CBS 42 viewing area will have plenty of sunshine with warmer high temperatures in the mid 60s as southerly winds return to the state.

Tonight, we will become mostly clear and it will not be as cold. Lows will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday. This will keep southerly winds in place, and they will be breezy around 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. This will also draw in some moisture. Clouds will increase and we will be mostly cloudy by the afternoon. A sprinkle is possible too. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

A warm front will move up from the southwest on Wednesday, and a cold front will stall west of Alabama. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the day. These storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the lower 70s.

You need to be WEATHER ALERT on THURSDAY! The cold front will move through on Thursday. Ahead of it, we will be warm and humid with unstable air with high temperatures in the lower 70s and dew points in the mid 60s. It will be a windy day as a low-level jet stream moves over us, and that will produce wind shear. These variables will be fuel for thunderstorms. The storms are expected to become severe. SPC has placed all of Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. We could have damaging winds, a few tornadoes, hail and heavy rain.

The timing is still not totally certain, but we will have a better idea starting on Tuesday. Right now, the models show the line moving in during the early afternoon and will clear the viewing area Thursday night. Unfortunately, this means the storms will move through during the warmest part of the day, and that is another reason why they are expected to be severe.

The rain will end by sunrise on Friday, and then we will gradually clear out the clouds. Friday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and much colder. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. on Saturday and Sunday. This will make Saturday sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s. The high pressure will move more to the east on Sunday, so southerly winds return. This will make it mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.