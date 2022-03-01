⚜️Happy Mardi Gras!⚜️

It is mostly clear to partly cloudy and cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s. You may want that jacket now, but you will not need it later.

It looks like March will come in like a lamb on the Mardi Gras Tuesday. The clouds will clear out, and it will be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama. We will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s. This will be perfect for any Mardi Gras celebrations going on across Alabama.





Tonight, it will be clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. Ash Wednesday through Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with warmer high temperatures in the lower 70s on Wednesday. Then we will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 on Thursday and Friday.





Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama this weekend. This will continue to bring in the unseasonably warm temperatures, but it will also increase the moisture in the air. We will become partly cloudy on Saturday with high temperatures around 80°. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds, but we could see a stray shower pop up in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Not bad for the first weekend of March. Rain and storms return on Monday, so enjoy the dry weather this week.