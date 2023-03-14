An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. today. Expect plenty of sunshine, but the northerly winds will keep it unseasonably cold with highs in the lower 50s.

Tonight, it will be clear and cold with a freeze expected again. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect, so protect your plants again. We will still have a little breeze, so the wind chill will be in the 20s.

Wednesday will be another beautiful day as the area of high pressure builds over Alabama. We will have more sunshine and it will be a tad warmer with highs around 60°. Wednesday night will be clear, still cold and frosty. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. A Freeze Watch is in effect for eastern Alabama. Everyone should protect their outdoor plants.

The area of high pressure will build east of Alabama on Thursday. This will shift the winds from the north to the south, and we will start to warm up. It will become mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain returns Thursday night ahead of a cold front with lows in the mid 50s.

The cold front will move into Alabama on Friday. We will have plenty of rain all day along with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time. It will be mild and breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama by Saturday morning, and we will gradually become sunny and breezy as an area of high pressure sits west of us. Expect northerly winds to knock down temperatures again with much cooler high temperatures in the lower 50s, but it will feel like the 40s with the wind. Saturday night will be clear, cold and breezy with a freeze likely. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The area of high pressure will build toward the state on Sunday, so we will stay sunny with more unseasonably cool high temperatures around 50°.