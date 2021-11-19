Sunny and much colder today with warmer temperatures this weekend

The Lunar Eclipse is ending this morning. It is a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Bundle up as you head out the door.

We will have a sunny, breezy, and drier day as an area of high pressure moves north of Alabama. Expect chilly temperatures with highs only in the upper 50s.

This evening will be clear and chilly for the High School Playoff Football Games. Temperatures will be falling from the 50s into the 40s. Bundle up!

Tonight, will be clear and cold with some patchy frost. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Make sure you protect any plants.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay northeast of Alabama this weekend. This will bring us a few clouds on Saturday making it mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday as another cold front moves into Alabama late in the day. We will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. The cold front will move through Alabama by Sunday night with scattered showers. The rain will end around sunrise Monday.







Next Week Outlook: The cold front will bring us MUCH COLDER temperatures to start the new week. We will become mostly sunny and breezy on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday night will be the coldest night of the season. It will be clear and cold with a light to moderate freeze with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. BRRR!! Tuesday will be sunny and cold as high pressure sits over Alabama. High temperatures will only in the upper 40s to around 50°. The area of high pressure will slide east of Alabama on Wednesday. We will have plenty of sunshine and it will become warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Right now, it looks like Thanksgiving will become partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with a few late-day showers. High temperatures will be back in the 60s. Plenty of rain arrives on Friday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the 50s.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.