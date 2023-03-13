An area of high pressure will build toward Alabama from the northwest. This will gradually push out the clouds today, and we will see plenty of sunshine. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, we will become clear and it will be MUCH COLDER. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be breezy, so the wind chill will be in the 20s! A freeze is expected, so a Freeze Warning is in effect from 12 AM until 10 AM Tuesday. Make sure you cover or bring in any blooming plants.

The area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine each day. Northerly winds will make it unseasonably cool with highs in the mid 50s on Tuesday and lower 60s on Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 20s to 30 Tuesday night with a freeze, so protect plants again. A Freeze Watch is in effect. Lows on Wednesday night will be in the lower to mid 30s with frost – protect the plants again.

The area of high pressure will build east of Alabama on Thursday. This will shift the winds from the north to the south, and we will start to warm up. It will become partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain returns Thursday night ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will move into Alabama on Friday. We will have plenty of rain all day along with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time. It will be mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama by Saturday morning, and we will gradually become sunny as an area of high pressure sits west of us. Expect northerly winds to knock down temperatures again. It will be much cooler again with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be clear, cold and frosty with a freeze likely. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The area of high pressure will build toward the state on Sunday, so we will stay sunny with unseasonably cool high temperatures around 50°.