Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and cool with rain ending as the cold front moves across the state. Lows will range from the lower to middle 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The weather will improve and dry out this weekend in the wake of the cold front as it sits over South Alabama on Saturday. We will start the day mostly cloudy, but become sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Some frost will be possible, so protect your plants. High pressure will quickly move across Alabama on Sunday. We will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°. Clouds return Sunday evening with lows in the 40s.

Football Forecasts: The weather will be great for all of the local teams this weekend across the state. Alabama kicks off at 11 AM against Chattanooga and it will be sunny with temps. in the 60s. Samford takes on UT Martin at Noon with sunshine and temps. in the 60s. Jacksonville State kicks off at 1 PM at home against LA Tech with plenty of sun and temps. in the 60s. UAB kicks off at 2:00 PM against Temple with sunshine and temps. in the 60s. Auburn kicks off at 3 PM at home against New Mexico State with plenty of sun and temps. in the 70s.

Next Week’s Outlook: Much-needed rain will return to Alabama early next week. A strong area of low pressure and a cold front will move toward Alabama on Monday.

We will be partly to mostly cloudy with some late-day showers developing over Western Alabama. Highs will be in the 70s. The cold front will move across the state on Tuesday. There will be enough instability to set off a few strong to borderline severe storms across South Mississippi and far SW Alabama.

SPC has highlighted a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for Southern Mississippi, but it no longer includes areas of Alabama.

The rest of the area will see some heavy rain from the storms through the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. This will be more beneficial rain to help with the drought. Rain totals could be around 1-3″. We will dry out Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will become mostly sunny and breezy with cooler high temperatures in the 50s. The early outlook for Thanksgiving calls for sunshine and highs in the 50s. Models show we could see a few showers for Friday with highs in the 50s.