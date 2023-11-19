High pressure will quickly move across Alabama on Sunday. We will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°. Clouds return Sunday evening with lows in the 40s.

Next Week’s Outlook: Much-needed rain will return to Alabama early next week. A strong area of low pressure and a cold front will move toward Alabama on Monday.

We will be partly to mostly cloudy with some late-day showers developing over Western Alabama. Highs will be in the 70s. The cold front will move across the state on Tuesday. There will be enough instability to set off a few strong to borderline severe storms across South Mississippi and far SW Alabama.

The rest of the area will see some heavy rain from the storms through the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. This will be more beneficial rain to help with the drought. Rain totals could be around 1-3″. We will dry out Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will become mostly sunny and breezy with cooler high temperatures in the 50s. The early outlook for Thanksgiving calls for sunshine and highs in the 50s. Models show we could see a few showers for Friday with highs in the 50s.