It is a clear and cold morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s, so bundle up!

We will have a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over the Deep South. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tonight, it will become partly cloudy with patchy fog. We will not be as cold with lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday the area of high pressure will move east of Alabama. This will all for increasing clouds all day. We will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer with highs around 70°.

The cold front will be west of Alabama for most of Wednesday, and the area of high pressure will move to the East Coast. We will be cloudy, breezy, warm and becoming more humid with scattered showers during the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

The front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A line of strong to possibly severe storms is expected to move into Alabama overnight. Since this is an overnight event we will not be as unstable, but we will have some wind shear.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and possibly a tornado or two over Western Alabama.

The rain will continue into midday Thursday. Then it will be cloudy, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday will be breezy and colder with lingering clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Another cold front will move through on Saturday morning. We will start the day with clouds, sprinkles and a few flurries. Then it will become mostly sunny, breezy and colder with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Sunday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s.