Tonight, it will be clear and cold. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Grab a jacket or sweater!

Wednesday will be a beautiful day as an area of high pressure sits over Alabama. We will be sunny and milder with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The area of high pressure will build east of Alabama on Thursday ahead of a cold front. We will become partly cloudy and stay mild with highs in the lower 70s. Showers will move into Alabama from the west by Thursday night. Lows will be in the middle 50s.

The cold front will move across Alabama on Friday. Expect more scattered showers through the afternoon. They are expected to clear the area during the evening, so the high school football games look to be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have beautiful weather this weekend in the wake of the cold front as an area of high pressure builds into the Southeast U.S. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and not cold with high temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be chilly at night with lows in the 40s. This will be perfect weather for football and tailgating!