Today, we will have fantastic weather across Central Alabama. An area of high pressure will build into the Eastern U.S. in the wake of a cold front. We will be sunny, dry, less humid, and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tonight, it will be clear, cool, and comfortable. You might want a sweater. The lows will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

The area of high pressure will stay over the Eastern U.S. on Tuesday. We will continue to have plenty of sunshine with low humidity. It will be warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The pleasant and less humid weather will continue through Friday as the ridge of high pressure stays over the Eastern U.S. Each day will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Lows will be in the lower to middle 60s as eastern winds move over Alabama.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will break down, and an area of low pressure will sit off the SE U.S. Coast. There will also be an upper-level low over the Great Plains States. Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, and a tad more humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The lows will send more clouds toward Alabama on Sunday. There will also be a low chance for a shower, but most of you will be dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Nigel is located in the Central Atlantic. It will intensify into a major hurricane (Category 3) tonight through Wednesday morning as it moves NW. It will turn north then NE Wednesday into Friday and gradually weaken across the Central Atlantic. This is not a threat to the U.S.

A non-tropical low will form off the SE U.S. Coast later this week and could develop some subtropical characteristics. It will move up the U.S. East Coast and spread heavy rain and winds all weekend. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the African Coast by Wednesday. Conditions are favorable for slow development and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend in the eastern to central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance of developing.