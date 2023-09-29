Today, an area of high pressure will build from the New England States into the Southeast U.S. This will make it mostly sunny, warm, and less humid. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

The weather will be great for high school football games this evening with temps. in the 70s. I’d bring a sweatshirt!

Tonight, we will be mostly clear, cool, and comfortable. Lows will be back in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. all weekend, and this will make for beautiful weather. Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and hot highs in the upper 80s to around 90° each day. This will be great for the races at Talladega. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Football Forecasts: The weather will be great for all the local teams both home and away. UAB will take on Tulane in New Orleans at 11 AM with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Samford is home against East Tennessee State at noon with temperatures in the 90s. Auburn is at home against Georgia at 2:30 PM on CBS 42. It will be sunny and hot with kickoff temps. around 90°. Lastly, Alabama travels to Starkville, MS to take on Mississippi State at 8 PM. It will be clear with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Next Week’s Drought Conditions: a rapid onset drought, or a fast period of dry weather, will impact Alabama starting next week. We are not expecting any rain through at least Thursday. This will worsen the drought conditions and increase the fire danger threat. There is a Fire Alert across Alabama and no burning is allowed without a permit. An area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. all week. We will be sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. A cold front is forecast to move through on Friday with spotty showers possible. This would bring us some cooler and less humid weather for next weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to drift west near the Lesser Antilles. It is battling wind shear, so the storm is maintaining its intensity of 45-50 mph through Saturday. Then it is expected to now strengthen into a strong tropical storm Sunday through Wednesday as it turns north in the Central Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Rina is just behind Philippe in the Central Atlantic. It is battling wind shear from Philippe, but it is expected to maintain tropical storm status through the weekend as it moves NW. Then it will weaken early next week in the middle of the Atlantic as it turns north.