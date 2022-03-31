The severe weather has ended, and we are left with a mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

We will become sunny this afternoon as high pressure builds toward Alabama from the west. It will be cooler and breezy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and colder. Lows will range from the upper 30s in the colder spots north and east to the lower 40s. You will need your jacket once again.

Friday will be sunny and cool as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama/Tennessee on Saturday. This will make us mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible over northern Alabama. It will become warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday will be a beautiful and pleasant day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s.

Next Week Outlook: Monday will be another quiet day as the area of high pressure moves northeast of Alabama. This will bring in southeasterly winds across the state, and that will warm us back up. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Wet weather returns on Tuesday as a warm front moves up from the Gulf of Mexico. There is some question as to how far north it will move in Alabama, and that will play a role on the forecast. Right now, we will see scattered showers and some thunderstorms. If the warm front moves north of Birmingham, we could see some stronger storms since it will be more unstable. Some heavy rain is possible. It will be warm and more humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s. We will stay wet and become more humid on Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Again, a few could be strong and have heavy rain. High temperatures will be around 80°.

The cold front will move through on Thursday, and we will dry out. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s. It will turn cooler on Friday with high temperatures in the 60s.