Sunny and chilly today, but we warm up the rest of the week

It is a clear, cold and frosty start to this Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Bundle up as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will sit over us today. This will bring us plenty of sunshine, but it will stay chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.





Tonight, will be clear, cold, and frosty. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Make sure you cover or bring in any plants.

The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. through Friday. We will be sunny and gradually getting warmer each day as southerly winds return to Alabama. Tuesday and Wednesday will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.







An upper-level wave/disturbance will move over Alabama Thursday into Friday. This will only bring us some clouds. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will become partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: A trough of low pressure will move toward the area this weekend. How much rain we will see, if any, is the question since the forecast models are not in agreement. Right now, we will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. It looks like we could see a little better chance for a few showers on Sunday as a cold front moves into Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The cold front is forecast to move through Sunday night into Monday with plenty of rain.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days. November 30th is the last day of the 2021 Hurricane Season. So far this season we’ve had 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes. The U.S. was hit by 6 named storms, 2 hurricanes (Ida and Nicholas) and 1 major hurricane in Louisiana (Ida).

Fortunately, it looks like the tropics will remain quiet for the rest of the hurricane season today and Tuesday.