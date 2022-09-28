Tracking the Tropics: Category 4 Hurricane Ian will make landfall by this afternoon near Venice, FL as a Category 4 hurricane with devastating winds around 140 mph. It will crawl NE across Central Florida through Friday and then enter the Atlantic briefly. Then it will turn NW into South Carolina as a tropical storm. It will continue to weaken.

The impacts to Alabama will be low now that the track is farther to the east. We will have clouds moving in on Friday, and then a few showers are possibly across Eastern Alabama on Saturday and Saturday night. It will become breezy today with winds of 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. It will stay breezy through Sunday.

It is a clear and cool to chilly morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You might want a jacket or sweater as you head out the door.

We will have another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. It will still be breezy, and the humidity levels will be very low. This is a major concern for Fire Danger across Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.





The NWS has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of the area. Please DO NOT burn anything because the ground is so dry, and a brush fire of wildfire could quickly form.

Tonight, we will be clear and chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday will be sunny across Alabama. It will be breezy and dry, so the fire danger threat remains high. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s again.

Friday will become partly to mostly cloudy as the clouds of Ian move across the state. It will be breezy and mild. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Ian will move well inland across GA/SC on Saturday and continue to weaken to a remnant low. Eastern Alabama, mainly along and east of I-65, will see a few showers and a breeze during the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

On Sunday, Ian moves farther to the northeast, but we will have wrap around clouds and a possibly few showers across NE Alabama. It will be mild with highs in the mid 70s.





This new track for Ian means that all of the local football games and the Talladega races will not have to deal with much rain, if any at all. It will be breezy with temperatures in the 70s for the events.

Tracking the Tropics: There is an area of low pressure several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized, but conditions are favorable for development in the next 5 days. It could become a tropical depression soon, but it is expected to weaken later this week as wind shear increases. This will stay out at sea in the Central Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.