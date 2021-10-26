Sunny and breezy today. A cold front arrives Thursday morning with a few strong storms and colder temperatures

It is a mostly clear and chilly morning across central Alabama. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s, so you may want a jacket as you head out the door.

We will have a beautiful and dry day as an area of high pressure briefly sits over Alabama. Expect plenty of sunshine and cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Tonight, will become mostly cloudy and we stay chilly with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures may start to rise before sunrise into the 50s as easterly winds return.

Wednesday will be the transition day between the pleasant weather and some possible strong thunderstorms on Wednesday night. We will become mostly cloudy during the day with some late-day showers popping up as a cold front moves toward Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The cold front and an area of low pressure will move across Alabama on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring a line of rain and thunderstorms across the Birmingham area. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has highlighted an area just south of Montgomery to the coast with a Level 1-2/5 Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather. There is still some uncertainty as to how far north the strong/severe storms will go. This all has to do with how far north a warm front will come up from the coast. Right now, the models are in pretty good agreement with the warm front staying along the coast, and that is where the best chance for any severe weather will be located. If the warm front makes it farther north, then the strong/severe storms could make it into Chilton county. Due to this threat (albeit low) for some strong/severe storms, we have issued a Weather Aware for Wednesday night into Thursday.







The cold front will move through on Thursday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, a few could be strong to severe early in the day as the front and low move across southern Alabama. We will have to keep an eye on the intensity of the storms. Once the cold front moves through in the morning, we will have clouds and light rain wrapping around an upper-level low north of Alabama throughout the day. It will become very breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will be around 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph. Make sure you secure any Halloween decorations!





The clouds and a few showers will stick around on Friday as they wrap around the upper-level low. It will be chilly and breezy with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Halloween Weekend Forecast: Some clouds will stick around on Saturday, and this will make it partly to mostly cloudy. It will stay breezy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday night will become clear and chilly with lows in the 40s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Halloween Sunday. This will make it sunny and cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. It will be clear and chilly for Trick-or-Treaters on Sunday night with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s between 5-8 PM.





Tracking the Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure has formed off Cape Hatteras, NC. It could develop some tropical or subtropical characteristics before it merges with a cold front this afternoon. It will slowlyt meander NNE through the middle of the week. This system will bring rain and wind to portions of the mid-Atlantic and NE U.S. coast. Toward the end of the week, the low could develop some tropical or subtropical characteristics again while it moves eastward away from the NE U.S. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

