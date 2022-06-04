



TONIGHT: After a warm but comfortable day, a clear sky and lower humidity will allow temperatures to dip into the 60s again tonight. The weather for the Garth Brooks concert looks good, with temps starting in the low 80s and falling into the 70s. Temps will be in the low 70s by the time the encore starts.





SUNDAY: It gets a bit muggier into the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s. A few isolated downpours could pop up in the heat of the afternoon. Chance of seeing measurable rain is only about 10%.







NEXT WEEK: The summertime pattern returns as we head into next week. The rain chance only hits 10% Monday, with highs reaching the upper 80s again. Tuesday through Friday, we get back into that classic summer pattern though, with highs in the low 90s, high dewpoints, and pop-up storms each afternoon getting about one in three of us wet on any one day.

GULF COAST FORECAST: The rip current risk will trend down as we head into the work week next week, and highs will be in the mid 80s with very little chance for rain.





TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone one is passing over Florida, and will re-emerge in the Atlantic. This system remains disorganized and highly sheared, but will likely organize enough to become Tropical Storm Alex next week.

Storm-Team 7 Day