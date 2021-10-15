Summer today and fall tomorrow across central Alabama

It is a partly to mostly cloudy morning across central Alabama with some patchy fog. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times across eastern and southern Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s.

A strong cold front will move toward the area today. Most of the day will be dry, partly cloudy, warm, and humid. We will see a few showers and thunderstorms moving into northwest Alabama during the early evening. A few could be strong. This could have an impact on the high school football games across that part of the state. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. We will be near record highs – especially south of Birmingham.







Tonight, the cold front will move across the Birmingham area with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It will become breezy and cooler with lows in the mid to upper 50s.





Weekend Forecast: The cold front will move all the way through Alabama and into the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday morning. Any rain will come to an end by sunrise. Then we will become sunny, breezy, cooler, and less humid during the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night will become clear and colder. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.







An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Sunday. This will make us sunny, less humid, and cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the mid 40s. Fall weather finally returns!





Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will remain over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Wednesday. It will start over Alabama on Monday and move east of the state by mid-week. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 40s on Monday night, and then in the 50s the rest of the week. A cold front will move toward the area on Thursday with a few showers possible and highs in the 70s. The cold front will move through on Friday with scattered showers. Highs stay in the 70s.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

GAMEDAY FORECASTS THIS SATURDAY…









Tracking the Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is located SE of Bermuda with some showers and thunderstorms. It is battling strong wind shear, so conditions are not favorable for development of this system today. Then it will move ENE and merge with a trough of low pressure this weekend. This will end any further development. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

