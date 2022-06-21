It is a clear and not as cool morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Happy First Day of Summer! The Summer Solstice began at 4:14 AM CT, but it is safe to say we’ve felt like summer for weeks already in Alabama.

The ridge of high pressure will get stronger and build toward Alabama today. It will stay over the Southeast and South-Central U.S. for the rest of the week. Each day will be sunny, very hot and a tad more humid. However, it will not be as humid as last week. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s today, and the heat index 100-105°.





Tonight, we will be clear and mild. Lows will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Expect more heat Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. There could be a stray shower/storm over Western Alabama, but the chance is very low. High temperatures will be around 100° as the area of high pressure sits over us. The heat index will be around 100-105°.





We could see a few showers trying to pop up on Thursday as a trough moves by north of Alabama. Again, only a few are possible, and you will be lucky to see any rain. High temperatures will be close to records as they climb to around 100°. The heat index will remain around 100-105°. Friday will also see possible record highs will temperatures again around around 100°. Since it is still VERY hot you will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

Weekend Outlook: The southern and eastern edge of the ridge will weaken a little bit this weekend as a tropical wave moves across the Central Gulf of Mexico and a weak trough sits off the U.S. East Coast. This will help to set off a stray shower or storm on Saturday with hot high temperatures in the upper 90s. There will be a little better chance for afternoon storms on Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s. YIKES! It is going to be hot!