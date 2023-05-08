The outflow from the dying out MCS (cluster of storms) will set off more scattered showers and storms with the heating of the day. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. SPC has placed North Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for a few storms to produce strong winds. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-80s.

Tonight, an MCS (cluster of storms) is expected to move down from Tennessee. It will be weakening as it moves into Alabama, but some downpours and gusty winds are possible. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Once the morning storms end, we will be mostly cloudy with additional showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. They will be hit-or-miss storms, so not all of you will see them. It will stay warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The weather pattern Wednesday through Friday will continue to be warm and humid as southerly winds persist across Alabama. A front will be stalled across the Southeast U.S., and a few upper-level waves will move across the state. They will help to set off pop-up afternoon storms. Daily highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and a few places could get to 90°. Lows will be in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Some drier air will move into Alabama as an area of high pressure sits just east of the state. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with just a few pop-up storms Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.