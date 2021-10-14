Summer-like weather for two more days, and then fall returns with MUCH cooler temperatures

It is a partly to mostly cloudy morning across central Alabama with some patchy fog. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times. Temperatures are in the 60s.

The quiet weather patterns remains in the forecast for central Alabama today as the area of high pressure stays over the Southeast U.S. We will be unseasonably warm and muggy with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The record high for today in Birmingham is 89°.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and muggy with some patchy dense fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

On Friday, a strong cold front will move toward the area. Most of the day will be dry, partly cloudy, warm, and humid. We will see a few showers and thunderstorms moving into northwest Alabama during the evening. This could have an impact on the high school football games there. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. We will be near record highs – especially south of Birmingham. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move across central Alabama on Friday night as the cold front moves through. Lows will be in the mid 50s.







Weekend Forecast: The cold front will move all the way through Alabama and into the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday morning. Any rain will come to an end by sunrise. Then we will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, cooler, and less humid during the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s. Saturday night will become clear and colder. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Sunday. This will make us sunny, less humid, and cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the mid 40s. Fall weather finally returns!







GAMEDAY FORECASTS THIS SATURDAY…









Tracking the Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is located over the NE of the Turks and Caicos with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It is battling strong winds shear, so conditions are not favorable for development of this system today. Then it will move east tomorrow, and interact with a frontal system later this week, so further development is not expected. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

