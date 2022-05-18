It is a mostly clear, cool, and comfortable morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

Summer-like heat returns to the Birmingham area today! A ridge of high pressure will sit over the Deep South with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. Fortunately, there will be some dry air over us, so the humidity levels will not be too bad.

Tonight, we will become partly cloudy, and it will not be as cool with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The ridge of high pressure will slide a little to the east of Alabama on Thursday. We will stay hot, and it will become a little more humid as southerly winds persist over the state. Expect more sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 90s. The heat index will be around 95-100°.





The ridge of high pressure will break down and move northeast of Alabama on Friday. We will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 95-100°. This means it will be toasty for the first day of Lakefest in Pell City on Friday. It starts at 2 PM.





Weekend Outlook: A cold front and upper-level disturbance/wave will move into Alabama on Saturday. This will make it partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Some downpours will be likely with the added moisture in the air. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





The cold front will move through on Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain is possible. It will turn cooler with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain will linger into Sunday night and Monday as the front stalls along the coast.