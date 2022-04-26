The first week of May looks to be quite warm in Alabama, and there’s a chance we could see our first 90° days in parts of Alabama next week. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above average temperatures for the state of Alabama through the next 10 days.

The Climate Prediction Center gives Birmingham an 80% chance for temperatures from May 1-5 to be above or near normal. The pattern we’re in supports more warmth, and more rain through the end of April and beginning of May. This doesn’t mean we can’t have cool days, but any cooler stretch would likely be very brief.

When forecasting beyond the 7-day forecast, we look to something called ensemble models to help us forecast things more accurately. Ensembles are essentially a group of weather models run together, with slightly different starting conditions, to help us get a better idea is more or less likely. The average of this ensemble of models is often more accurate than a single model would be in long-range forecasting. The ensembles are showing a hot and (mostly) dry pattern for our first week of May, with upper-level ridging and surface high pressure being the primary weather features next week across the Southeastern U.S.



The forecast pattern from the Ensembles supports warm weather next week.

Ensemble average temperatures puts our highs in the upper 80s in Birmingham by the middle of next week, but keep in mind this is the average. Some of the cooler model runs within this ensemble will bring this average down (just like the hotter models will bring the average up).

This box and whisker plot shows how those model runs spread out a bit with time. The black line here shows the probability (based on this ensemble) that the temperature hits 90° or higher. Note that starting in the middle of next week, that line trends up. It doesn’t quite get to 50%, but it does get close. There’s a signal here that suggests the atmosphere could support our first 90° day of 2022 next week.

Our operational weather models (AKA the “normal” models that just spit out one solution) are coming in even hotter than the ensembles. That’s to be expected, but again, they could be over-doing things a bit as we head into next week. Keep in mind that these models become increasingly inaccurate beyond 5 or 6 days out.





Still, by mid-week next week, the European model and GFS model puts us at the precipice of 90° by the middle of next week. The GFS, which runs out a bit further than the European model, spits out some serious heat by the first weekend of May, but keep in mind this is quite far out for the model to get this perfectly right. It’s something we’ll watch, but for now we’re more focused on May 01-05 where we’ve got some decent confidence in a hot stretch, and if the cards fall in just the right way, we could get what would be a fairly early first 90° day in Birmingham. Our climate data in Birmingham goes back to 1895, and from 1895 to 2021, our average first 90° day is May 22nd. If we get that first 90° day before May 10, though; that would put 2022 in the top 20% earliest 90° days in the city. We’re well past our earliest 90° day though. We hit that mark on March 21st (!) back in 1907.