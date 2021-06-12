Severe Storms pushing through West AL Now; More Expected Tomorrow | Central AL Forecast

Hot, steamy, stormy Saturday afternoon in Central Alabama. The summer humidity has helped fuel pop up showers & thunderstorms, especially for folks North & West of Birmingham, near places like Cullman & Tuscaloosa. These pulse storms will gradually fade away this evening after sunset, before more storms pop up tomorrow afternoon…

For tonight, expect it to stay warm & muggy under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay in the 70s all night long for the majority of us. Small chance of light drizzle here & there overnight, but no storms are expected. Light North breeze at 3 to 5 mph.







For your Sunday, we’ll likely see another round of afternoon showers & storms develop in the heat of the day. Afternoon highs will be HOT, and similar to what we saw today in the low 90s. Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. Rain chances highest for West AL at 60%.





Heading into next week, a strong upper-level ridge is expected to form over the Rocky Mountains, likely bringing record high temperatures to the Four Corners region out West. For us in Alabama, this means lower afternoon rain chances & lower humidity, as upper-level winds shift to the Northwest. Expect the humidity to start easing off a bit by Tuesday, then bordering on comfortable for Wednesday/Thursday.





Temperatures will also slightly drop a bit to more comfortable levels later in the week. We’re expecting highs in the mid to upper 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Rain chances are negligible next week beyond Tuesday.





Stay in touch with me on social media! You can always find the latest on our forecast in Central AL on Twitter by following me, @GriffinHardyWX. You can always reach out to me with forecast questions anytime by sending an e-mail to ghardy@cbs42.com.