Today, we will continue to be mostly sunny, hot and mainly dry with just a stray shower/storm possible. High temperatures will heat up into the middle 90s, but the relatively dry air will keep the heat index only around 100°.

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT TODAY for Jefferson and Shelby Counties. High pressure over the Southeast U.S., light winds, lower-than-usual humidity levels, and afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s will all lead to ozone production.

Tonight, it will be clear and warmer. Lows will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Thursday will have plenty of sunshine with just a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm. The humidity will still be at a comfortable level for this time of year with dew points in the upper 60s. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

It will become more humid Friday as an area of high pressure over Bermuda brings back the southerly winds to Alabama. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower/storm. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: Very hot and more humid air will be back this weekend as Alabama sits between an area of high pressure over New Mexico and another high pressure over Bermuda. These areas of high pressure will be merging and that will bring the heat to the Deep South. This will make it partly cloudy with a low chance for a shower/storm Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s. The heat index will be 105°+.