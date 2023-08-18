Today, the area of high pressure will still be over the Southeast U.S. It will become hotter, but the humidity stays low with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure at the surface will move east of Alabama. This will bring in southerly winds and higher humidity levels. At the same time, a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will be centered over the Central Plains states. Alabama will be on the southeast side, so we will feel the impacts of hotter temperatures. Saturday will be partly cloudy and hotter, but still less humid with highs in the middle 90s. The weather will be dry and hot for Boiling N’ Bragging at Otey’s in Crestline Village Saturday from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM. I’ll be there so come by and say hello!

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot, and a tad more humid with highs in the middle 90s. The heat index will be around 100°.

Next Week’s Outlook: The large upper-level high pressure will stay over the Plains to the Eastern States, and we will continue to be hot, dry and humid for much of next week. Monday through Friday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Daily high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index around 100-105°.