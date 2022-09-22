It is a clear, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s

It will be another hot day as the ridge of high pressure sits over Texas and Oklahoma, but a cold front will move across Alabama this afternoon/evening. This will make it partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index around 100°. What a crazy way to end summer!





Tonight, it will become mostly clear, breezy, cooler and less humid. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wonderful weather returns on Friday in the wake of the cold front. It will be sunny, less humid and cooler with high temperatures back in the lower 80s. Friday night will be clear and cooler with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This will be perfect for high school football games!

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build in behind the front this weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather on Saturday. High temperatures will be very warm as they climb into the upper 80s.

Sunday will become partly cloudy, and we could see a few late-day showers and storms as a cold front moves across Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Rain and storms end by Sunday night behind the cold front.

Next Week Outlook: We will have some wonderful weather to start the new work week in the wake of the cold front. It will be sunny, cooler and less humid Monday through Thursday. Daily high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Lows each night will be in the 50s. We will have to keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico late next week for a possible tropical system. It is too early to say where it could end up, but we could see some impacts across parts of Alabama. Stay tuned.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Fiona is a Category 4 Major Hurricane with 130 mph winds sitting less than 500 miles SW of Bermuda. The hurricane will turn NE and will track just west of Bermuda as a Category 4 hurricane tonight. This could be very devastating for Bermuda. Once it passes Bermuda it will pick up speed and race to the NE and weaken on Friday. Then it is forecast to move near Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane this weekend as it moves to the north. This could become one of the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall in Nova Scotia/Canada.

Tropical Storm Gaston is located over the Central Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to get a little stronger and will move make a loop over the open water. This is not a threat to land.

Tropical wave (Invest 98L) located over the far SE Caribbean Sea. It is getting better organized now, but it is battling some wind shear. Wind shear will lessen in a few days, and the system will likely become a tropical depression within the next 2 to 3 days once it is in the East-Central Caribbean. Most of the forecast models take this system across the Caribbean and turn it to the NW into Yucatan or the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of NEXT WEEK as it moves along the southwestern side of the Bermuda High Pressure.





If the wind shear remains low, the water temperatures are VERY WARM, and this system could quickly develop. At this time, all of the models want to strengthen this into a tropical storm this weekend and eventually a hurricane over the Western Caribbean early next week. They are also trending on taking it somewhere into the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane.

There is A LOT of uncertainty with this possible system. It is WAY too early to make a call on where it will end up. A lot has to happen before it would even get into the Gulf. Remember, it has not developed yet, and that is why the forecast models are all over the place with where it could end up. Once a system forms, then the models will be able to become more accurate since they have an area of low pressure to track.

This will be something we will really need to closely watch next week. It could have an impact somewhere along the Gulf Coast from Texas to SE Florida by the end of NEXT WEEK.

Stay tuned and check back for updates here and on CBS 42.

There is a tropical wave located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized now, and only has a low chance to develop over the next 5 days as it moves to the northwest.

A tropical wave will emerge off the African Coast later today. Conditions are favorable for slow development over the next 5 days. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.