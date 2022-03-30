BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Intense winds were already causing issues across the state Wednesday evening as a storm system began its trek across Alabama.

Reports relayed by the National Weather Service show reports of wind damage in many counties in central Alabama.

By 6 p.m., over 15,000 Alabama Power customers were without power, according to the company’s outage map.

Below are the NWS reports, with the most recent reports listed at the top.

5:46 – Downed trees and powerlines along Highway 28 in Shelby County

5:30 – Downed trees across St. Clair County

5:28 – Downed trees across Winston County

4:00 – Trees and powerlines down in Lamar County near Vernon

3:45 – Downed trees in Shelby County near Alabaster

3:35 – Gas station canopy blown down in Cherokee County near Center

3:18 – Downed trees across Calhoun County

2:58 – Downed trees on Shady Grove Road in Gardendale

2:47 – 50 mile per hour gust at Birmingham’s airport

In Walker County, an 11-acre wildfire is burning, caused by trees falling on powerlines, according to Coleen Vansant with the Alabama Forestry Commission. It’s unclear if the fallen trees were weather-related.