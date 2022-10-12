Round 1 Storms: An upper-level wave is moving across Alabama this morning and this will cause round 1 of the strong to possibly severe storms later this morning and into early afternoon. Some could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and possibly a tornado. This will clear the area by mid-afternoon, and we will briefly dry out for a few hours with some peaks of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Round 2 Storms: A cold front will move across Alabama later tonight and this will bring us round 2 of the storms. A line of showers and strong to possibly severe storms will move across the area this afternoon and evening. Expect gusty winds and heavy rain.

There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather today along and north of I-59. The main threat will be gusty winds, but some hail and possibly a brief tornado is possible. Heavy rain is also expected, so watch out for possible flash flooding. The ground is very dry and hard, so a lot of the rain may just run off.

Tonight, the cold front moves through, and the rain will come to an end before daybreak Thursday. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday will start out with some clouds, and then an area of high pressure will build in behind the cold front Thursday afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday night will be clear and much colder. The lows will be in the 40s.

Friday will be sunny and beautiful with low humidity as the ridge remains over Alabama and the Deep South. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama this weekend. That will bring back southeast winds which will slowly make it warmer and more humid. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and more humid with a slight chance for a late-day shower as another cold front moves toward Alabama. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The cold front will move through on Monday with a few more showers.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Karl continues to drift around the southern Gulf of Mexico or Bay of Campeche. It will slowly meander south into Central Mexico by this weekend spreading heavy rain across Mexico and could get a little stronger before landfall on Friday. This is not a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast.