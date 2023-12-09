Strong to Severe Storms This Evening Across Central Alabama

The atmosphere is expected to become more unstable, and that will allow for storms to develop a little sooner across NW AL. There will be plenty of wind shear, so expect winds to increase this evening ahead of the storms.

Timing: Storms will develop and move across Central Alabama between 5 PM and 4 AM.

The severe risk will end overnight, and we will be left with more showers/storms as the cold front passes through Central Alabama during the morning on Sunday.

Much of Central Alabama is now in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of the area is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The threats are damaging winds, hail, and possibly a brief tornado or two. The best chance for a tornado will be over NW AL.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings. Check back for updates here and on CBS 42.

Sunday: The cold front will move east of Alabama by Sunday afternoon with the rain coming to an end around midday. Then we will be mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures in the middle 50s will occur in the morning, and then they will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build into and sit over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine with chilly weather each day. High temperatures will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s.