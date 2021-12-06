Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms today with the cold front

It is a cloudy, muggy, and mild morning across central Alabama as a cold front moves toward the area. Temperatures are in the 60s.

The cold front will move into Alabama today with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed all of central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat would be strong winds, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Heavy rain is expected too.







The line of thunderstorms will arrive across NW Alabama between 6-9 AM, the Birmingham area between 9 AM and noon, and eastern Alabama between Noon and 3 PM.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s head of the cold front around noon. Then they will fall into the 50s this afternoon.

Tonight, we will become mostly clear to partly cloudy, much colder, and breezy. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Bundle up!

Tuesday will stay mostly cloudy as the cold front stalls along the coast and an upper-level wave moves toward Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s. The upper-level wave will move across the Birmingham area Tuesday night with scattered showers. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Wednesday morning will start out with some showers and clouds with the upper-level wave. The afternoon will become partly cloudy as high pressure sits north of Alabama. It will stay chilly with highs in the upper 50s.





On Thursday, the old cold front retreats north as a warm front. We will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

The warm front will be north of Alabama on Friday. We will be mostly cloudy, warm, and more humid with spotty showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Weekend Forecast: A strong cold front will move through Alabama on Saturday. We will have some heavy rain and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong to possibly severe. The forecast models are not in agreement with how unstable the atmosphere will be yet, so the threat for severe weather is not certain. We have all week to watch this, so check back for updates. It will be a warm and humid day ahead of the cold front with high temperatures with highs in the lower 70s. The front will move through on Saturday night with more rain and thunderstorms. Sunday will become partly cloudy, breezy, and much colder with high temperatures in the mid 50s.