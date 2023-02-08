It is a mostly cloudy morning with a few showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are not as cold as they sit in the upper 50s.

The area of high pressure is now east of Alabama, and this will bring in warm southerly winds. A cold front will be west of Alabama for most of today. We will be mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and becoming more humid with a few showers and storms during the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight, the cold front will move through into Thursday morning. Expect a line of strong to possibly severe storms between 11 PM and 8 AM Thursday.

SPC has placed the western 2/3rds of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather for tonight into Thursday morning. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds of 40-60 mph and possibly a tornado or two over Western Alabama. This is a pretty low risk since we will not be very unstable, but we will have some wind shear.

Winds will be around 10-20 mph with gusts around 40 mph outside of the storms. There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 9 PM tonight until 9 AM Thursday.

The rain will continue into midday Thursday as the cold front stalls over Georgia and South Alabama. Then it will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday will be cloudy, breezy and colder with a few stray showers as the front remains stalled south of the CBS 42 viewing area. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: A reinforcing cold front will move through on Saturday. This will keep us cloudy with a few showers and possibly a few snow flurries. It will be breezy and colder with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.