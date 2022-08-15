It is a mostly clear and muggier morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

A cold front will move into Central Alabama today. We will be partly cloudy, hot and more humid with scattered storms developing later this afternoon and evening. The storms will tap into the hot air in the mid 90s (heat index will be 100-105°) and become strong to possibly severe.

SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be gusty winds but will also see some heavy rain. highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight, the storms will push to south Alabama, and we will become mostly clear and less humid. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The cold front will stall over South Alabama on Tuesday. We will have plenty of sunshine with some less humid air. It will still be hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Clouds will return Tuesday night with a few showers and storms. Lows will be around 70°.

The stalled front will move back to Central Alabama on Wednesday as a warm front. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move along the front. This will bring us scattered showers and storms starting in the morning and will continue through the afternoon. Some heavy rain is possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.





The front will remain parked across Central Alabama on Thursday and Friday. We will have a few more upper-level waves/disturbances move along the front. This will bring us more scattered storms with heavy rain each day. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The pesky front will remain draped across the Southeast U.S. all weekend. However, it will become weaker. We will have more scattered storms on Saturday, but they will not be as widespread as Friday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will have fewer storms with highs in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: a broad area of low pressure has developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean. There are disorganized showers and storms several hundred miles SSE of Bermuda. Development, if any, will be slow to occur as this system drifts NNE over the next few days. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.